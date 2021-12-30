Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021
Trade between Russia and Tajikistan in 2021 reached $1.13 bln. Tajikistan maintains trade relations with 67 Russian regions, Yevgeny Korenkov, head of Russia’s trade mission in Tajikistan, told TASS on Wednesday, Trend reports.
"According to the results of 2020-2021, sixty-seven Russian regions have trade relations with Tajikistan," he said, adding that 12 of these regions account for 80% of the trade turnover with Tajikistan. Among these regions are Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow, Leningrad and Chelyabinsk regions.
According to Korenkov, trade with Tajikistan went up by 25% in 2021 and reached $1.13 bln. Thus, exports of agricultural produce have more than doubled, from $5 mln in 2020 to $10.5 mln in 2021.
