Russia registers less than 800 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time since Sept. 27

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 787 over the past day to 314,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

For the first time since September 27, 2021, the daily death toll was less than 800.

The relative mortality rate reached 2.96%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, 72 deaths were registered in Moscow, 61 in St. Petersburg, 38 in the Moscow Region, 34 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 28 in the Chelyabinsk Region and 26 in the Altai Region.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 22,035 over the past day to 9,645,712.

The share of recovered patients remained at 90.8% of the overall number of those infected.

In particular, 2,223 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,078 in St. Petersburg, 991 in the Omsk Region, 987 in the Samara Region, 928 in the Voronezh Region and 710 in the Perm Region.

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 16,735 over the past day to 10,618,035.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.16%.

The number of registered daily cases has grown after nearly two weeks of the continuing decrease. However, over the past seven days less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases are registered in the country.

In particular, 3,694 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 1,291 in St. Petersburg, 899 in the Moscow Region, 404 in the Krasnodar Region, 387 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 342 in the Chelyabinsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, or patients who are undergoing treatment at the moment, is down to 657,719, according to the crisis center.