An-26 aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces crashed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in the Voronezh region, the crew died, said the press service of the Western Military District (ZVO) of Russia, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"On February 24, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a planned flight. The crew died. According to preliminary information, the failure of equipment became the cause of the accident," the press service said.
A commission of the experts was sent to the place of the accident to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Preparations for World Championship in Baku in full swing - head coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF carries out international raising awareness campaign for recognition of Khojaly tragedy
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan officially appealed to SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status - President Ilham Aliyev
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev