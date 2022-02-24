An-26 aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces crashed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in the Voronezh region, the crew died, said the press service of the Western Military District (ZVO) of Russia, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On February 24, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a planned flight. The crew died. According to preliminary information, the failure of equipment became the cause of the accident," the press service said.

A commission of the experts was sent to the place of the accident to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.