Locating US nuclear weapons in Europe unacceptable, says Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Russia considers it unacceptable that American nuclear weapons are located on the territory of a number of European countries, its long overdue to return them to the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports via TASS news agency.

“It is unacceptable for us that, contrary to the fundamental provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, US nuclear weapons are still located on the territory of a number of European countries," he said.