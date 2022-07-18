Long-overdue summit: Putin to take part in Astana-format meeting in Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran on Tuesday for a summit of the guarantors of the Astana Process on Syria (Russia, Iran, Türkiye), Trend reports citing TASS.

He will hold bilateral talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the sidelines of the event.

The previous summit of the Astana trio, the sixth one, took place online on July 1, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parties agreed to hold an in-person meeting in the Iranian capital once the situation allowed. Two years later, the time has come to discuss pressing issues.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the leaders planned to adopt a joint statement following the Astana-format meeting in Tehran, the draft of which "has been prepared and almost agreed on."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of Putin’s trip to Tehran that the upcoming meeting of the Astana trio would provide a good opportunity to discuss global and international problems.

According to Peskov, apart from a wide range of Syria-related issues, the leaders intend to exchange views on hotspot foreign policy issues at bilateral meetings.