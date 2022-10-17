Production of Lada Vesta model to restart in March 2023 — Avtovaz

The restart of Lada Vesta model production is planned in March 2023, President of the Russian automaker Avtovaz Maxim Sokolov said during the parliamentary hearing in the Council of Federation, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are to launch the assembly line production of our flagship model Lada Vesta next year, provisionally in March. By the way, the first body of the new Vesta prototype was welded last week," the top manager said.

Production of the model will restart on the site in Togliatti in spring 2023, Sokolov said earlier.