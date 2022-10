Russia registered 6,803 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,423,725, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 75 to 390,104, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,008 to 20,796,124.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 730 new cases, taking its total to 3,230,288.