Russian stock market closes in the red

Russia Materials 4 January 2023 22:48 (UTC +04:00)
The Russian stock market ended the trading session in the red on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.2% to 2,168.42 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.37% to 949.91 points.

The US dollar went up by 1.34% to 72 rubles. The euro gained 1.38% and climbed to 76.15 rubles. The yuan gained 1.53% to 10.26 rubles.

The leaders of growth were shares of the M.Video consumer electronics retailer (+4,39%), TMK pipe producer (+3.91%), and the Cherkizovo Group (+2.02%).

The shares of the NLMK steel company (-1.54%), Novatek (-1.06%) and the European Medical Center private clinics (-1.27%) finished in the red.

