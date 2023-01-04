Russian stock market closes in the red

The Russian stock market ended the trading session in the red on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.2% to 2,168.42 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.37% to 949.91 points.

The US dollar went up by 1.34% to 72 rubles. The euro gained 1.38% and climbed to 76.15 rubles. The yuan gained 1.53% to 10.26 rubles.

The leaders of growth were shares of the M.Video consumer electronics retailer (+4,39%), TMK pipe producer (+3.91%), and the Cherkizovo Group (+2.02%).

The shares of the NLMK steel company (-1.54%), Novatek (-1.06%) and the European Medical Center private clinics (-1.27%) finished in the red.