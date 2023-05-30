Russia reports drone attack in Moscow (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. A drone attack took place in Moscow on the morning of May 30, Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

As a result of this attack, several buildings were slightly damaged.

Sobyanin also noted that all emergency services are at the scene of the incidents and no one is badly affected at the moment.

"For safety reasons, during the work of emergency services, measures were taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two houses affected by the hit of UAVs. Immediately after the end of the work of special services, residents will be able to return to their apartments," the mayor added.