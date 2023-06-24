Russia calls on fighters of Wagner PMC to take measures to detain Prigozhin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Center for Public Relations of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has commented on the statement of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner PMC chief, calling it a crime and betrayal, Trend reports.

The Center called on the fighters of Wagner PMC to take measures to detain Prigozhin and prevent irreparable mistakes. The statement notes that Prigozhin's words actually call for unleashing an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and are a "stab in the back" of Russian servicemen.