Number of Russian Crocus City Hall terrorist attack victims increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The number of victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow has increased to 551 people, Trend reports.

According to the latest data from Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, 144 people died as a result of the terrorist attack.

The local medical services reported that the majority were sent for outpatient treatment. The victims include 15 children.

To clarify, the incident occurred on March 22 when unidentified men began firing at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, resulting in evacuations, according to Russian operative agencies. Eyewitnesses said that guys dressed in camouflage fired machine guns inside Crocus City Hall shortly before the Picnic group's scheduled show.

On March 26, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees completed clearing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint. They will remain in custody for one month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

