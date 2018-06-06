Turkish army advancing in northern Iraq

6 June 2018 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish armed forces are advancing in northern Iraq establishing control over the positions of the PKK terrorist organization, the spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, Mahir Unal said, Turkish media reported June 6.

Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against the PKK militants in northern Iraq may begin at any moment.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved 73 kilometers deep into Iraqi territory.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey has 11 military bases in the north of Iraq, which greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

