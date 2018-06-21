Turkey reveals date of PYD/YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij

21 June 2018 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Detachments of PYD/YPG will begin to leave Syria’s Manbij city July 4, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 21.

He noted that Washington will take back the US weapons previously transferred to PYD/YPG as part of their withdrawal.

Cavusoglu added that PYD/YPG units will begin to withdraw from Manbij as part of the agreement between the US and Turkey.

On June 16, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey and the US signed a 90-day agreement on the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG units from Syria’s Manbij city.

"If the PYD/YPG terrorists don’t leave Manbij, Turkey will launch a military operation in the city, as it was done earlier in Afrin and in the al-Bab district," he noted.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on the Syrian Manbij during talks in Washington.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kremlin declines to comment on location, time for possible Putin-Trump meeting
Russia 17:44
Road accident in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 16:56
Russia open to dialogue with US — Lavrov
Russia 15:54
China to reduce U.S. oil imports post-September amid trade spat
Oil&Gas 15:41
Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin
Russia 14:38
US completely lost confidence of Turkish people - PM
Turkey 14:20
U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting
US 12:38
Turkey conducting operations on border with Iran
Turkey 11:52
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row - Malmstrom
Europe 11:32
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Turkey to build wind power plants at sea, says minister
Oil&Gas 09:57
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
China warns Washington's 'capricious' trade actions will hurt U.S. workers
China 09:48
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 09:42
North Korea preparing to destroy ICBM test site
Other News 08:11
Turkey conducts second patrolling mission around Syria’s Manbij
Turkey 01:21
Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
US 20 June 23:35
Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq
Turkey 20 June 18:28