One killed, 15 injured in northwestern Turkey pile-up of at least 30 vehicles

18 August 2018 23:29 (UTC+04:00)

Fuel spill from an unidentified truck caused more than 30 vehicles to collide in northwestern Turkey's Bursa province, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Daily Sabah reported.

The accident on Eskishehir-Bursa highway in the Inegol district occurred Friday evening, when millions of Turks took to the roads for the weeklong Gurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) holiday.

Due to the fuel spill in Ankara-Bursa direction, one truck, two passenger coaches, two minibuses and 27 cars crashed, killing one person and leaving some 15 others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dozens of others also received first aid for minor injuries at the accident site or were discharged from nearby hospitals Friday night after treatment.

The highway, where kilometer-long queues were formed due to holiday traffic, could be opened for traffic after intense efforts lasting over 3.5 hours.

An investigation was launched to identify the truck and its driver that caused the oil spill and subsequent accidents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 18 August 17:46
Turkey won’t change its course due to outer economic pressure - Erdogan
Turkey 18 August 15:23
Turkey's Albayrak, French counterpart discuss U.S. sanctions, cooperation: ministry
World 17 August 23:42
Turkey's lira weakens more than 6 percent on threat of more U.S. sanctions
Economy news 17 August 15:29
Turkish company to build export-oriented greenhouses in Kazakh region
Economy news 17 August 14:28
Turkish finance ministry says credit channels to remain open
Economy news 17 August 14:14
Latest
Russia registers 27 cease-fire breaches in Syria in past 24 hours
Arab World 00:15
Azerbaijani President congratulates new Pakistan's PM
Politics 18 August 23:00
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59
Azerbaijani President expresses condolences on death of Kofi Annan
Politics 18 August 22:52
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish President
Politics 18 August 22:38
Death toll from collapse of motorway bridge in Genoa rises to 43
Europe 18 August 22:19
Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria
Russia 18 August 21:44
Winners of first day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 21:00
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 18 August 20:45