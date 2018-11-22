Cavusoglu: EU must accept Turkey as its member

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The European Union must accept Turkey as its member, as its expansion is of interest not only for Turkey, but also for the EU itself, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu noted that in order to gain a EU membership, Turkey has consistently implemented democratic reforms, which are a priority for Turkey, media reported on Nov. 22.

"Presently, Turkey is fighting terrorism, and this is also among the EU interests," Cavusoglu said.

The foreign minister noted that Turkey demands from the EU the necessary support against all terrorist organizations, especially PKK and the Fethullah Gulen terrorist organization (FETO).

"Presently, Turkey and the EU share common economic interests as well," Cavusoglu said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said Europe will pay dearly for supporting the FETO terrorists.

"I assure our European friends, the time will come and these terrorists of Gulen movement, who are hiding by your side, will use weapons to destabilize the situation in your countries," Erdogan said.

He noted that the countries supporting the FETO terrorists do not have the right to talk about democracy.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news