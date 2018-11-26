Turkish municipality to buy cement via tender

26 November 2018 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan Defense Ministry announces tender for supply of medicines
Tenders 11:53
Turkey starting new oil & gas exploration in Black Sea
Oil&Gas 11:38
Tender: Turkmenistan’s oil refinery to buy chemical products
Tenders 11:00
Turkmen gas concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 10:42
Turkey resumes operations against PKK in country’s eastern province
Turkey 10:41
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Syria
Turkey 25 November 23:14
Latest
Kazakhstan Defense Ministry announces tender for supply of medicines
Tenders 11:53
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 19-23
Oil&Gas 11:53
Iran's carpet market on the rise
Economy news 11:51
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to sell gold, silver coins
Economy news 11:43
Iran imports over 49 tons of buttons
Economy news 11:38
Turkey starting new oil & gas exploration in Black Sea
Oil&Gas 11:38
Iranian expert: New sanctions may be more serious than November ones (Exclusive)
Business 11:35
Egypt and Sudan set up joint patrols against cross-border threats
Arab World 11:15
Exporters of Uzbekistan may get new tax benefits
Economy news 11:08