Turkey resumes operations against PKK in country’s eastern province

26 November 2018 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have resumed operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in the country’s eastern Diyarbakir province, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

The operations are carried out in four settlements of the province, and 3 strongholds of PKK terrorists have been destroyed, according to the report.

On Nov. 15, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations carried out in Turkey.

The minister also noted that in 2017, the PKK terrorists planned 965 attacks, while this figure dropped to 677 in 2018.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

