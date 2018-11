Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A part of a bridge under construction in Turkey has collapsed, Turkish media reported.

There are five workers under the rubble, the reports said.

The incident occurred in Turkey's Kocaeli province.

Rescuers and doctors are working at the site.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news