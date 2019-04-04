US must choose between Turkey and terrorists, Vice President Oktay says

4 April 2019 01:01 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. must choose between remaining Turkey's ally and siding with terrorists, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Wednesday, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

"The United States must choose. Does it want to remain Turkey's ally or risk our friendship by joining forces with terrorists to undermine its NATO ally's defense against its enemies?" Oktay said on Twitter.

Oktay's remarks came in response to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence after he urged Turkey on Wednesday not to buy a Russian S-400 anti-missile system, keeping up the pressure on its NATO ally to abandon the purchase that Washington considers a threat to U.S. military equipment.

"Turkey must choose. Does it want to remain a critical partner in the most successful military alliance in history or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making such reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?" Pence said in remarks at a NATO event in Washington.

The United States is at an inflection point in a yearslong standoff with Turkey, a NATO ally, after failing to sway President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that buying a Russian air defense system would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system
US 00:29
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Turkish MFA: S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems pose no threat to NATO
Turkey 3 April 20:02
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict - threat to region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 April 18:22
Number of Central Asian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy 3 April 16:00
Latest
China’s second S-400 system will be delivered by Moscow in July
Russia 02:27
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 01:39
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system
US 00:29
NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity in U.S. address
Other News 00:03
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia
Politics 3 April 21:47
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with servicemen supplied with high-tech prostheses (PHOTO)
Politics 3 April 21:46