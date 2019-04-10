Turkish president talks on FETO supporters in state organizations

10 April 2019 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Despite all the efforts, Turkey could not completely clear the state organizations of the supporters of the FETO terrorist organization (the Fethullah Gulen movement), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“FETO supporters were able to penetrate into all state structures,” Erdogan added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media. "Despite all this, Turkey will continue to fight against this terrorist organization."

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of the July 16, 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup in Turkey on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation broke out in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 people were injured, the mutiny was suppressed.

