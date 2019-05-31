Number of active vehicles down in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

By the end of April 2019, the number of active vehicles used in Turkey decreased by 44.2 percent compared to April 2018 and amounted to 23 million vehicles, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

According to the TUIK, during the reported period, the share of sedans was 54.2 percent, vans and trucks — 16.4 percent, motorcycles — 14.1 percent, tractors — 8.2 percent, other vehicles - 7.1 percent.

Renault accounted for 16.1 percent of active vehicles used in March 2019, Fiat - 18 percent, Volkswagen - 8.7 percent, Peugeot - 4.3 percent, Honda - 6.9 percent.

The remaining 62.1 percent accounted for other car brands.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Models of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are currently assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

