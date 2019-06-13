Police conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish police are conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media June 13.

As part of the operations, over 25 kilograms of drugs and 15 firearms were seized.

As many as 161 people have been detained as part of the operations.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated earlier that the country faces a serious threat and should toughen up the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking.

"The number of deaths from drug overdoses is increasing every year," said the minister.

The minimum age for Turkish citizens starting to use drugs is 13 years, with 36 years being the average, and 65 being the maximum. Addicts in Turkey aged 15-24 years make up 2.9 percent of the country's population, with those 25-44 years old making up 2.8 percent and those 45-64 years old making up 2.3 percent of the population.

There are 22 rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in Turkey.

