Police conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of Turkey

13 June 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish police are conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media June 13.

As part of the operations, over 25 kilograms of drugs and 15 firearms were seized.

As many as 161 people have been detained as part of the operations.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated earlier that the country faces a serious threat and should toughen up the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking.

"The number of deaths from drug overdoses is increasing every year," said the minister.

The minimum age for Turkish citizens starting to use drugs is 13 years, with 36 years being the average, and 65 being the maximum. Addicts in Turkey aged 15-24 years make up 2.9 percent of the country's population, with those 25-44 years old making up 2.8 percent and those 45-64 years old making up 2.3 percent of the population.

There are 22 rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan says Turkey has definitely bought Russian S-400 defense system
Turkey 05:47
Mammadyarov meets with delegation led by vice-speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey
Politics 12 June 21:01
Schoolchildren evacuated in Turkey’s Istanbul due to torrential rain
Turkey 12 June 20:24
Minister: Co-op among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia very important
Politics 12 June 18:57
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by vice-speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly
Politics 12 June 17:03
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises
Politics 12 June 16:56
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Absheron resorts among best resorts in CIS for summer holidays
Society 11:07
Minister: Azerbaijan - EU’s main partner in South Caucasus
Business 11:06
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory eyes to expand varieties of its exports to Europe
Economy 11:04
Trend news agency taking part in 6th News Agencies World Congress in Bulgaria (PHOTO)
Politics 11:02
Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
Other News 10:57
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 10:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 15 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:39
Vice President of BP talks development of fields in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:37