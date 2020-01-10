FIAT ranks first in Turkey's car market in terms of total sales

10 January 2020 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

FIAT cars ranked first in the Turkish car market in terms of total sales in November 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

FIAT cars, in November 2019, held 11.2 percent of the Turkish car market by having accounted to the highest number of cars sold. FIAT was followed by Volkswagen - 10.1 percent, Renault- 9.3 percent, Peugeot - 7.5 percent, Hyundai - 6.7 percent, Ford - 6.2 percent, Opel - 6.1 percent, Honda - 5.4 percent, Skoda - 5.2 percent, Toyota - 5.1 percent.

The remaining 27.2 percent accounted for other car manufacturers.

In November 2019, the number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 0.8 percent, compared to November 2018, and amounted to over 23.1 million cars.

In November 2019, the share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey amounted to 65.5 percent, vans and trucks - 12 percent, motorcycles - 14.3 percent, tractors - 5 percent, while 3.2 percent accounted for other vehicles.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

