Turkey suspends flights to Iran due to spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Airlines temporarily suspended flights to Iran due to the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on Feb. 24.

According to the Turkish media, flights were suspended until February 27, 2020.

Turkey is considering ways to bring its citizens from Iran due to the spread of coronavirus. Turkish citizens who want to leave Iran shall contact the Embassy of Turkey in Iran.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Iraj Harirchi said that the number of those infected with coronavirus in Iran can be about 60 people.

The deputy minister added that 12 people have died as a result of coronavirus in Iran.

Later authorities will clarify the data, Harirchi said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.