Data on trade turnover between Turkey & Kyrgyzstan disclosed

Turkey 13 May 2020 10:13 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan dropped by $1.5 million in March 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $30.7 million, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export to Kyrgyzstan reached $26.1 million, while import from Kyrgyzstan - $4.6 million.

From January through March 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan increased by $35.8 million compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $127.7 million.

During the first quarter of 2020, export from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $110.9 million, while import from Kyrgyzstan - $16.8 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $32.2 billion in March 2020.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $13.4 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey's import increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $18.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

During 1Q2020, export of Turkey dropped by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s import exceeded $55.6 billion, showing an increase of 10.3 percent over the year.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

