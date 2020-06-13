Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020

Turkey 13 June 2020 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's export to D-8 countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan) decreased by 15.8 percent from Jan. through Apr. 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, and exceeded $2.3 billion, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In the reporting period, Turkey's export to the D-8 countries amounted to 4.5 percent of the country’s total export for 2020.

Turkey's export to the D-8 countries in Apr. 2020 fell by 42.2 percent, compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at $406.6 million.

"In April 2020, Turkey's export to the D-8 countries amounted to 4.5 percent of its total export," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the D-8 countries dropped by 42.6 percent from Jan. through Apr. 2020, compared to same period of 2019, and amounted to $2.4 billion.

"Turkey’s import from the D-8 countries in these months made up 3.5 percent of its total import for the same period," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the D-8 countries in Apr. 2020 plunged twofold, compared to the same month of 2019, having made $516.4 million.

"In Apr. 2020, Turkey’s import from the D-8 countries amounted to 3.8 percent of the total import for the same month of this year," added the ministry.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in April 2020 went down by 25 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

According to the ministry, in the first 4 months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

"From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching $51.6 billion," the ministry said.

It was also noted that Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's import of Turkish-made electrical goods plunges
Georgia's import of Turkish-made electrical goods plunges
Turkey observes decline in car export to Iran
Turkey observes decline in car export to Iran
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia's import of Turkish-made electrical goods plunges Turkey 11:59
Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states US 11:56
Iran's President: restrictions may be applied again, if health protocols not observed Society 11:53
Turkey observes decline in car export to Iran Turkey 11:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 11:35
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy metal products, equipment via tender Tenders 11:32
Uzbekistan applies for beneficiary country status of EU's GSP+ system Economy 11:25
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launching flights to country's Shymkent city Construction 11:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of grain harvest Business 10:55
China finalizes new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board Other News 10:40
Iran discloses amount of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 10:26
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy paints via tender Tenders 10:26
Uzbekistan's Andijanneft JSC increases gas production at Uchtepa field Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijani cotton fiber export triples Finance 10:19
Iranian currency rates for June 13 Finance 10:13
TRACECA developing several areas to improve competitiveness Transport 10:05
China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12 Other News 10:01
Iran to revive thousands of inactive mines Business 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:57
Australia's largest state reports first local coronavirus case in weeks Other News 09:56
Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases surpass 4,900 Uzbekistan 09:47
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops Turkey 09:37
Iran to control home appliances market in country Business 09:27
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 09:19
Sausage production in Azerbaijan significantly grows Finance 09:16
New Zealand reports no cases of COVID-19 for 22 days Other News 08:51
Ministry talks renewable energy supply to remote settlements in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:41
Georgia's Adjara region now member of Peripheral Maritime Regions Conference Tourism 08:30
Georgia to cancel two-week quarantine for visitors from abroad Tourism 08:21
International Criminal Court condemns U.S. sanctions against its officials Other News 08:14
5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 07:39
DPRK warns of "painful" retaliation against South Korea as mutual trust fades Other News 06:58
Chile's military moves through shadows to spot coronavirus curfew breakers Other News 06:14
Google, NFL latest to call for Juneteenth commemorations US 05:39
Italian prosecutors question PM Conte for three hours over coronavirus response Europe 04:56
Number of active U.S. drilling rigs decreases this week Oil&Gas 04:05
UN, partners aim at helping 11 mln Syrians in need Arab World 03:17
UK formally rejects Brexit transition extension Europe 02:24
U.S. regulator sides with FCA in Jeep trade case against Mahindra Business 01:36
France calls on U.S. to withdraw measures targeting ICC Europe 00:29
Bankrupt car rental firm Hertz to offer up to $1 billion in shares Business 12 June 23:41
India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC Other News 12 June 23:25
Argentine bonds edge higher as market waits on sweetened debt offer Finance 12 June 22:36
Minister: Georgia remains worthy, strategic partner of NATO Georgia 12 June 21:50
ADB starts providing Kazakhstan's state-owned enterprises with sovereign-guaranteed loans Business 12 June 21:33
Georgia expects rich blueberry harvest this year Business 12 June 21:00
COVID-19 cases reach 843 in Georgia Georgia 12 June 20:31
TABIB clarifies issue on resuming activity of entertainment centers, cinemas in Azerbaijan Society 12 June 20:28
Citizens may leave multi-storey residential buildings in certain cases during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 12 June 20:25
TABIB: Coronavirus test results announced within one day in Azerbaijan Society 12 June 20:06
Kazakhstan eyes funds borrowing at foreign markets to cover budget deficit Finance 12 June 19:28
Turkmenistan’s Yenis company discloses volume of textile production Turkmenistan 12 June 18:56
Purchases, sales of real estate up twofold across Kazakhstan Business 12 June 18:25
Azerbaijan's agricultural production shows modest growth Business 12 June 18:15
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan from January through May 2020 plunges Transport 12 June 18:14
Turkmenistan Airlines' enterprise opens tender for maintenance of water heating boilers Tenders 12 June 18:06
Kazakhstan starts building plant to produce anti-COVID vaccine Business 12 June 18:00
U.S. import prices post largest gain in more than a year US 12 June 17:59
Exxonmobil’s journey in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12 June 17:58
Iranian government allocates substantial funds for retirees Business 12 June 17:57
EU says UK looking for fresh momentum in troubled Brexit trade talks Europe 12 June 17:56
Central Bank of Iran makes decision on delayed debt payments Finance 12 June 17:44
Azerbaijani disinfectant company expands range of products Business 12 June 17:41
Turkey-Iran trade turnover heavily down in April Turkey 12 June 17:35
Italy GDP may shrink by more than 8% in 2020 Europe 12 June 17:29
Georgia reduces electricity consumption during coronavirus Oil&Gas 12 June 17:29
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 12 June 17:26
Azerbaijan records 336 new COVID-19 cases Society 12 June 17:23
Kazakhstan's anti-crisis plan to allow for transition to high-quality economic growth Business 12 June 17:23
Azerbaijan increases production of oil products Oil&Gas 12 June 17:18
Turkey discloses volume of port cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan Turkey 12 June 17:14
Azerbaijan records boost in gas production Oil&Gas 12 June 17:09
OPEC+ panel meeting next week will advise on policy, not decide Oil&Gas 12 June 17:03
American Airlines sees 90% slump in second-quarter revenue US 12 June 17:03
Finnish companies eye participation in Kazakhstan's public tenders Business 12 June 17:01
Tesla at $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts US 12 June 17:00
Central Bank of Uzbekistan aims to maintain reasonable interest rate policy Finance 12 June 16:58
Central Bank of Uzbekistan announces about stabilization of exchange rate Finance 12 June 16:53
Turkmen Dayhanbank offers deposits for all layers of population Finance 12 June 16:49
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of grinding machine Tenders 12 June 16:48
Volume of oil pumped from Azerbaijan via BTC pipeline marginally down Oil&Gas 12 June 16:46
Number of construction companies in Uzbekistan increases Construction 12 June 16:29
IGB’s construction to be significantly accelerated in two weeks Oil&Gas 12 June 16:26
Azerbaijan's export of gas along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route rises Oil&Gas 12 June 16:25
Azerbaijan discloses dynamics of cargo trucking to Turkey from January through May 2020 Turkey 12 June 16:24
Turkey's export of electrical goods to US slightly drops Turkey 12 June 16:07
Turkey reveals data on cargo shipment via its ports from January through May 2020 Turkey 12 June 15:53
Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports Europe 12 June 15:53
EBRD backs Azerbaijan's Unimetal company, helping mitigate COVID-19 damages Finance 12 June 15:48
Turkmenistan Railways offers to purchase tickets online Transport 12 June 15:48
Turkmenistan announces trade turnover volume with Russia for 1H2020 Finance 12 June 15:39
COVID-19 cases surpass 182,000 in Iran Iran 12 June 15:37
Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition Europe 12 June 15:31
Austria plans temporary VAT cut for restaurants, culture Europe 12 June 15:28
HUMO Payment System of Uzbekistan, Mastercard launching joint cards Finance 12 June 15:27
Saudi oil market share set to hit highest since 1980s Arab World 12 June 15:26
EBRD to support Kazakh largest microfinance organization to address COVID-19 impact Business 12 June 15:22
CISCO talks importance of 'Smart School' in Azerbaijan for digitalizing education Commentary 12 June 15:19
Investments in socio-economic development surge in Azerbaijan Finance 12 June 15:15
Coronavirus deaths count increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12 June 15:10
All news