Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

Turkey's export to D-8 countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan) decreased by 15.8 percent from Jan. through Apr. 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, and exceeded $2.3 billion, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In the reporting period, Turkey's export to the D-8 countries amounted to 4.5 percent of the country’s total export for 2020.

Turkey's export to the D-8 countries in Apr. 2020 fell by 42.2 percent, compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at $406.6 million.

"In April 2020, Turkey's export to the D-8 countries amounted to 4.5 percent of its total export," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the D-8 countries dropped by 42.6 percent from Jan. through Apr. 2020, compared to same period of 2019, and amounted to $2.4 billion.

"Turkey’s import from the D-8 countries in these months made up 3.5 percent of its total import for the same period," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the D-8 countries in Apr. 2020 plunged twofold, compared to the same month of 2019, having made $516.4 million.

"In Apr. 2020, Turkey’s import from the D-8 countries amounted to 3.8 percent of the total import for the same month of this year," added the ministry.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in April 2020 went down by 25 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

According to the ministry, in the first 4 months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

"From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching $51.6 billion," the ministry said.

It was also noted that Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

