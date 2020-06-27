Turkey sees historically low number of Georgian tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As many as 3,061 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey in May 2020, which is 98.35 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports on June 23 referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in May 2020 amounted to 10.26 percent.

From January through May 2020, 332,731 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 52.27 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 7.75 percent.

According to the ministry, in May 2020, 29,829 tourists visited Turkey, which is 99.26 percent less compared to May 2019.

In the first five months of this year, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 66.35 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

