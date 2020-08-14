Uzbekistan’s tourism and investment potential presented in Turkey

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkey organized a meeting in Turkey’s Hatay region, Trend reports citing Uza.uz.

At the meetings in the city municipality, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Association of Business People of the region, a presentation of the investment and tourism potential of Uzbekistan was held. Meetings and negotiations were held with representatives of the leadership and businesspeople of this province. Representatives of the Turkish side highly appreciated the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan, the dynamic development of bilateral relations, showed interest in establishing direct, mutually beneficial cooperation.

In particular, the Mayor of Antakya city Lütfü Savaş noted that people of Uzbekistan and Turkey are closely related to each other by a common deep historical roots, national and spiritual values.

At the meetings in the municipality, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the region, the Turkish side was given a list of promising investment projects for assisting in attracting potential Turkish companies in sectors such as tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and footwear production, agro-industry.

An agreement was reached on holding meetings with entrepreneurs of Hatay at the Embassy in the near future and organizing a visit of their delegation to Uzbekistan during the period of normalization of the epidemiological situation in the world and in both countries.

Governor of Hatay Rahmi Doğan proposed to organize a separate stand for Uzbekistan within the framework of Expo 2021 Hatay.