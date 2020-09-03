Turkey records 49 deaths, over 1,600 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 3 September 2020 21:11 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey records 49 deaths, over 1,600 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey recorded 49 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,642 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Some 110,225 tests have been carried out and 1,211 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The United States, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.

