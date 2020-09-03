Turkey records 49 deaths, over 1,600 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey recorded 49 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,642 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.
Some 110,225 tests have been carried out and 1,211 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.
Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The United States, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.
Embassy: Turkey remains biggest and reliable supplier of Georgia in terms of consumer goods, raw materials
Latest
One of world's leading companies discusses 2030 Corporate Strategy of Azerbaijan Railways company (PHOTO)
Embassy: Turkey remains biggest and reliable supplier of Georgia in terms of consumer goods, raw materials
OSCE PA concerned with illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories
Iran`s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter to implement construction project in East Azerbaijan