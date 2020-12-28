Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Steel exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan significantly decreased by 42.94 percent from January through October 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $27.8 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In October 2020, steel exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 20.95 percent compared to October 2019 and amounted to $4.1 million.

Steel exports from Turkey to world markets decreased by 13.8 percent from January through October 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $10.1 billion.

The ministry said that Turkey’s steel exports made up 4.4 percent of the country's total exports over the reporting period.

In October 2020, Turkey exported the steel to international markets in the amount of over $1.1 billion, which is also 4.4 percent less compared to October 2019, the ministry noted.

At the same time, Turkey’s steel exports in the same month of 2020 accounted for 6.4 percent of the country's overall exports.

Over the past 12 months (from October 2019 through October 2020), Turkey exported the steel worth almost $12.2 billion to foreign markets.