Turkey registers more than 7 800 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 857 new coronavirus cases and 80 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 635 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.6 million.

As many as 7 210 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 518 758, while the death toll climbed to 27 983.

An additional 118 911 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 32.2 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 180.