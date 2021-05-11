Turkey confirms 13,604 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday registered 13,604 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,734 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,044,936, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 282 to 43,311, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,743,871 after 26,953 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,983 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 213,863 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 49,604,004.