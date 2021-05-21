Turkey to get 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses - BioNTech's Shahin

Turkey 21 May 2021 08:19 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey to get 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses - BioNTech's Shahin

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Shahin attended a live videoconference with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca late Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The scientist said in the call that they will bring 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September.

Health Minister Koca later said that 30 million doses will arrive in June and 6.1 million doses have also been received.

"We will work day and night to send vaccines to Turkey on time," Shahin, who hails from a Turkish family that immigrated to Germany, added during the videoconference.

Stressing that he was "proud" as a Turk when he heard about the vaccination work in Turkey, Şahin said they want to both produce vaccines and do research and development in Turkey.

Underlining that they tried the vaccine on more than 30 virus variants, Shahin said it also works against mutations.

"We also tested the Indian mutation this week. Our vaccine has 25-30% efficiency against the Indian variant. We expect 70-75% protection from infection," he said.

Stressing that high antibodies are achieved after the first dose of BioNTech vaccine in those who are infected, Shahin said that this antibody level is the same as people who were not infected and got two vaccine doses.

He suggested that third doses should be given in 2022, six to nine months after second doses.

Koca also noted that the ministry expects the Turkish population to have developed public immunity against the virus before September with the help of the incoming doses. The health minister added that they had invited Şahin to Turkey at the beginning of June.

Koca stated that Sinovac, the Beijing-based firm behind CoronaVac, had granted Turkey authorization to produce the vaccine but that production would not start for a few months. The health minister noted that 10 million CoronaVac vaccines are expected to be delivered to Turkey within the week.

Turkey started administering CoronaVac jabs to health care personnel in January and the president himself was vaccinated with the inactive vaccine. Recently, authorities also started giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to citizens who opt for it. Media reports also said that authorities were in talks to acquire the Moderna vaccine.

The country once ranked sixth in terms of vaccination in the world but the drive has somewhat slowed down. Experts tie it to challenges in vaccine deliveries, something the health minister recently has partly acknowledged. But authorities are also concerned that anti-vaxxers and vaccine skeptics may affect the inoculation drive.

Work is underway on locally made vaccines, but most are still in the early stages of development and scientists hope to achieve results this year. Vaccines being developed in the country range from an inactive vaccine to an intra-nasal spray and a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters that universities and pharmaceutical companies are working hard and he expected “mass production” would start in September or October “based on what they pledged.”

Meanwhile, the country has also approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

With the declining coronavirus cases thanks to a strict lockdown in Turkey, the country has entered a 15-day period of gradual lifting of restrictions as of early Monday.

The 17-day full lockdown, which covered the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as three days of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, ended as of 5 a.m. local time on Monday.

Turkey sees less than 10,000 new daily cases for first time since March 1.

Turkey on Thursday saw fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time since March 1, Koca also announced, marking a key milestone in the country's fight against coronavirus.

Koca said the number of daily cases fell below 10,000 after the 17-day lockdown.

He stressed that Turkey has the potential to vaccinate more than 1.5 million people per day.

Koca added that Turkey could start Phase 3 studies of its domestic COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of June.

If the studies conclude successfully, national vaccines may be used with emergency use approval by September, Koca added.

"The vaccination rate for over-65s has reached 84%," Koca said.

Turkey will continue vaccinating people gradually, going down to age 20 in June if there is no problem with vaccine supplies, he added.

Turkey will continue its fight against the pandemic with widespread vaccination and personal precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Dev't of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is key - former ambassador
Dev't of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is key - former ambassador
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev
Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not question which can be discussed – President Aliyev
Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not question which can be discussed – President Aliyev
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Small business projects in Turkmenistan attract European capital Turkmenistan 08:21
Georgian citizens with vaccine certificates allowed to enter Hungary Georgia 08:21
Turkey to get 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses - BioNTech's Shahin Turkey 08:19
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator Nuclear Program 08:18
EU opens external borders to travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Europe 07:43
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening co-op with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 07:40
Japan supports Libya against COVID-19 - UNICEF Other News 07:05
Facebook, Instagram will may have to open separate branches in Russia ICT 06:14
Finland approves new 4-wheel electric vehicle for road use Transport 05:33
Over 3400 India-related variant cases recorded in UK Europe 04:20
U.S. House passes 1.9 bln USD bill to upgrade Capitol security US 03:09
Singapore Ministry of Defence confirms cancellation of Shangri-La Dialogue 2021 Other News 02:17
U.S. banks ready to start limiting balance sheet growth - Fed survey Finance 01:26
Israel and Hamas to observe Gaza truce from 2 a.m. on Friday Arab World 00:38
Dev't of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is key - former ambassador Politics 00:11
Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars up in value Turkey 00:01
Turkey reports 9 385 COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 May 23:52
Azerbaijani athletes win 7 medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Romania Society 20 May 23:44
Huawei to help South Asian countries tap fresh digital talents ICT 20 May 23:31
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement Nuclear Program 20 May 22:23
Georgian wines win top awards at International Wine Challenge 2021 Georgia 20 May 22:17
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of unimpeded transit of cargo Kyrgyzstan 20 May 22:13
Kazakh deck cargo ship with numerous containers arrives at Baku port (PHOTO) Transport 20 May 20:53
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy steel cables Tenders 20 May 20:41
Azerbaijan supplies electricity to Sugovushan settlement liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Economy 20 May 20:31
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 20:28
Baku hosts 4th session of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission (PHOTO) Economy 20 May 19:58
Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not question which can be discussed – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 19:55
Hopefully, UNESCO mission will come to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories next month Politics 20 May 19:45
Azerbaijan doing everything possible to improve its economy, stability - Prosecutor General Economy 20 May 19:36
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of cargo exported by Azerbaijan by sea in 2021 Transport 20 May 19:18
Data on 4M2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Turkey's new Istanbul Airport unveiled Turkey 20 May 19:15
Concept of digital transformation of Azerbaijan's regional executive powers presented ICT 20 May 19:09
Azerbaijan's Central Bank measures important for reliable dev't of insurance market Finance 20 May 19:06
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UK grows - minister Economy 20 May 19:03
UK invests funds in Azerbaijan's energy sector Oil&Gas 20 May 19:02
Azerbaijan, UK, Northern Ireland ink agreement on transition to clean energy Oil&Gas 20 May 19:02
Azerbaijan, UK sign memorandum of understanding on digital government ICT 20 May 18:59
Azerbaijan, Russia sign documents on co-op in several spheres Politics 20 May 18:54
There are a lot of opportunities to invest in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - president Politics 20 May 18:34
Azerbaijan invested financially and politically in Road and Belt Initiative – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 18:24
Azerbaijan made great contribution to Europe's energy security, President Aliyev says Politics 20 May 18:18
Only through interaction, we can provide sustainable development in the region – President Aliyev Society 20 May 18:15
Over 10,000 Saudi citizens traveled abroad in first 24 hours after flights resumed Arab World 20 May 18:07
Open Zangezur corridor to allow for new opportunities for regional countries – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 18:02
Azerbaijan hopes to plan its future as part of integrated S.Caucasus - president Politics 20 May 18:00
Russian producer of immunological products increases export to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 20 May 17:56
Housing prices in Israel higher, rents frozen Israel 20 May 17:52
Azerbaijani Army wraps up military exercises (PHOTO) Politics 20 May 17:50
Armenia understands that it made big mistake, it lost time - President Aliyev Politics 20 May 17:50
Daimler Truck, Shell sign agreement on hydrogen trucking in Europe Europe 20 May 17:49
YARAT presents Homo Urbanus Europeanus photo exhibition within first int'l Baku Street Photo Festival (PHOTO) Society 20 May 17:46
U.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel US 20 May 17:43
Uzbekistan considers attracting Hungarian experts for implementation of poverty reduction projects Uzbekistan 20 May 17:42
Second Karabakh war radically changed situation - President Aliyev Politics 20 May 17:39
Azerbaijan - one of Ukraine's strategic partners in energy sector - ministry Oil&Gas 20 May 17:30
Volume of Azerbaijan's compulsory car insurance market rises year-on-year Finance 20 May 17:27
Azerbaijani president takes part in discussions of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center (FOTO) Politics 20 May 17:26
Russia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on co-op in IT sector ICT 20 May 17:03
COVID-19 affects Kazakh economy more than economic crises of recent decades - ministry Kazakhstan 20 May 16:58
Azerbaijan shares data on 4M2021 cargo shipment by vehicles Transport 20 May 16:55
Azerbaijan reduces production of diesel fuel, kerosene Business 20 May 16:47
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 20 Society 20 May 16:45
Hungary has opted out of new EU vaccine deal with Pfizer Europe 20 May 16:44
EU grapples over COVID-19 passes for summer travel Europe 20 May 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 cases, 893 recoveries Society 20 May 16:42
EBRD discloses amount of project portfolio in Azerbaijan Finance 20 May 16:34
Most settlements in Azerbaijan's 4M2021 trade turnover made via FCC - state committee Finance 20 May 16:28
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting cargo via maritime surge Business 20 May 16:25
International Conference of Mayors of Friendly, Sister Cities of Ashgabat held Turkmenistan 20 May 16:18
Criminal case against Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners of war sent to court Politics 20 May 16:17
Russia expresses readiness to co-op with Azerbaijan on COVID-19 vaccines production Society 20 May 16:01
Volume of Turkmen oil products imported by Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 20 May 15:57
Anglo Asian Mining to start extracting precious metals at new deposit in Azerbaijan Business 20 May 15:57
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 20 May 15:53
UK experience can be used in several spheres in Azerbaijan - UK ambassador Politics 20 May 15:52
UAE’s Masdar wins tenders for solar power plants construction in Uzbek regions Oil&Gas 20 May 15:49
Coal extraction volumes surge in Kazakhstan Business 20 May 15:45
Manufacture of Azerbaijan's tobacco products continues to grow Business 20 May 15:43
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran signs contracts with large companies Business 20 May 15:38
Payment terminals losing popularity in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 20 May 15:33
Tickets purchased for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix returned as races will be held without spectators - Baku City Circuit Society 20 May 15:22
Housing prices in secondary market of Baku rebound Business 20 May 15:13
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 number of mobile subscribers increased ICT 20 May 15:09
Switzerland provides significant funds to back Georgia's agricultural sector Business 20 May 15:06
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Bushehr port soars Transport 20 May 15:05
Turkey discloses 4M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports Turkey 20 May 15:02
Georgia's hazelnuts exports on the rise for second straight year Business 20 May 15:01
Cost of Georgian property sold at auction increase Business 20 May 15:00
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding trade relations Business 20 May 14:57
Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 20 May 14:50
FAO's 'smart farming for future generation' project launched in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 20 May 14:48
Geostat reveals unemployment rate in Georgia in 1Q2021 Business 20 May 14:45
Oil prices to rise despite stronger US dollar Oil&Gas 20 May 14:45
Iran's petrochemical exports replace crude oil exports – Rouhani Oil&Gas 20 May 14:44
Lending to industry and production decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 20 May 14:43
Main agreement in nuclear discussions reached – Iranian president Nuclear Program 20 May 14:41
Dubai outperforms subdued Gulf markets Arab World 20 May 14:40
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 20 May 14:38
Turkmenistan increases volume of export-oriented products Business 20 May 14:38
All news