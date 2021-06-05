Turkey reports 6,126 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,126 as the daily patients increase by 542 in the past 24 hours, and 92 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,068, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,282,594 according to the infographic.
Some 7,161 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,154,771.
The ministry said 216,156 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 55,250,625.
