Antalya - one of most attractive destinations for tourists in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Antalya is one of the most attractive destinations for foreign and local tourists, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend.

The ministry noted that the natural conditions of the province play a significant role in this.

"Foreign tourists are especially attracted by the local Duden waterfall," the ministry said.

Besides, the history of the province and its ancient cities are among the attractive factors.

Antalya is very popular with tourists from Russia, Germany and the UK.