Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital

Some 375 companies with Iranian capital were registered in Turkey from January through June 2021, which is 58 companies more compared to the same period of 2020, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend.

The total capital of companies with Iranian capital registered in Turkey in the first half of this year amounted to 70.8 million Turkish liras ($8.3 million), while in the same period of 2020 this figure was 66.4 million liras ($7.78 million), TOBB said.

"During this period, most of the companies with Iranian capital were registered in Istanbul - 339. Their total capital amounted to 61 million liras ($7.15 million)," the union stated.

Of the total number of registered companies, 26 operate in the industrial sector, 11 - in construction, 155 - in the wholesale and retail trade, 10 - in the transport and logistics sector, 18 - in the tourism sector, two in the financial sector, and 45 - in the sales real estate.

The rest of the companies with Iranian capital are involved in other sectors of the economy, TOBB said.

The total capital of 155 Iranian wholesale and retail companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 25.4 million liras ($2.94 million).