Turkish nurse shares impressions of meeting with Azerbaijani soldiers in Kabul - VIDEO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Trend:
A 20-year-old nurse from Turkey spoke at the studio of the national TGRT Haber TV channel about what she experienced in Kabul and shared her impressions of meeting with Azerbaijani soldiers, Trend reports.
“I am happy that I was able to return to Turkey. I still experience the shock of what I saw in Kabul. Fortunately, I met Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers. I cannot convey in words the joy that I felt at that moment. I've never felt so safe before as I did that time. The chaos that was in my head 5 minutes before this meeting instantly disappeared, as if it had never existed. Everything has passed, I am completely safe,” said the young girl without hiding her emotions.
