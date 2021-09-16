Turkish jets return from NATO's air policing mission in Poland

Turkish fighter jets have returned home after participating in NATO’s air policing mission in Poland, Defense Ministry sources said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The F-16 jets took part in the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission at Malbork Air Base in Poland between July 6 and Sept. 15.

The aircraft conducted around 30 sorties, each of which lasted for an hour, and participated in joint training sessions with Poland and NATO.

The sources noted that Turkish jets have contributed to NATO’s mission to protect the airspace of Baltic countries and enhance permanent peace.

Some 80 support personnel participated in the NATO peacetime mission.

The jets returned to the 6th Main Jet Base Command in Bandirma, Turkey.

Turkey has become one of the leading countries that make the most contribution to NATO in terms of its missions, operations and joint budgets.