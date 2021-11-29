Ankara is ready to take steps to normalize ties with Israel – Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Turkey’s Ankara is ready to take steps to normalize ties with Egypt and Israel, as it has done with the UAE, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Anadolu.

President Erdogan added that he will pay a return visit to the UAE in February 2022.

"I will be accompanied by a big delegation during the visit," the president said. "A number of important decisions are planned to be made."

President Erdogan reminded that the UAE authorities presented a plan of investments in the Turkish economy in the amount of $10 billion.

"We will open a new page in relations by implementing this plan," the president added.