Erdogan calls on party members to strengthen solidarity

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has “succeeded” in offering more services since it took power in 2002 than any in the history of the republic to the benefit of the nation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“While growing our economy, we also expanded the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, from the age seven to 70,” he said in a video message for a meeting of his party.

Erdogan called on his party members to strengthen the solidarity and train themselves in the most equipped way on the issues needed on the political avenue towards the 2023 elections.

“This staff, that is, you, have very important duties in Turkey’s struggle for independence and future,” he stated.

“From the land of the elite, the tutelage, the people who are accustomed to earning without working, producing and taking no risks, we have attained a Turkey dominated by the nation and the national will,” Erdogan stated.

His party protected the values of the AKP, the nation and served not the “elite, but the nation,” the president said, adding that the voters trusted his party in return.

“This is the secret behind the AKP’s standing strong despite all the attacks and betrayals it has been subjected to for years,” Erdogan stated.

Their “success” will continue to increase exponentially and stronger as the party keep its ties with the nation, he emphasized.

In the process leading up to the 2023 elections, the AKP would continue to walk in the direction drawn by the nation, he said and added, “We will try to deliver our messages to all 84 million people without making any discrimination, excluding anyone, hurting or spilling them.”

“With patience, resistance, common sense, we will continue our struggle resolutely, without being provoked, without giving credit to fighting and discord,” he noted.