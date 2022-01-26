Turkey confirms 76,341 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26
Trend:
Turkey reported 76,341 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174, while 82,203 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 418,427 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev