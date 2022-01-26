Turkey confirms 76,341 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 26 January 2022 07:45 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26

Trend:

Turkey reported 76,341 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174, while 82,203 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 418,427 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

