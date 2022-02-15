Turkish Armed Forces hold trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Trainings for ship instructors for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were held, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s message on Twitter.
"We continue to be close to our Azerbaijani brothers in accordance with the concept of 'One nation - two states'," the message said.
