Turkey decides to use powers given to country by Montreux Convention - Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Turkey decided to use the powers given to the country by the Montreux Convention, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Will be updated
