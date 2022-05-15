Finland committed to join NATO, ready to talk to Ankara: Niinisto

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto confirmed Sunday that his country would apply for membership of the NATO military alliance, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Finland is ready to talk with Ankara on problems raised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on NATO membership, Niinisto underlined after Turkey had voiced reservations about Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bid due to the two countries' support of the PKK terrorist organization, which poses serious national security threats to Turkey and is responsible for the death of innumerable Turkish citizens and troops.