Türkiye names number of injured people following wildfire in Mugla

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. A total of 19 people were injured as a result of a wildfire in the Datca district of Mugla province (Türkiye), Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Koca, nine people are currently undergoing treatment, other nine people have been discharged from hospitals, and one didn’t need medical care.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said that as a result of the fire, 2,600 people were evacuated to safe places.

"The fire destroyed 500 hectares of forest plantations," Kirisci noted.

According to him, the strong wind prevents extinguishing the fire. So far, the fire hasn’t been brought under control.

In total, 10 aircrafts, 20 helicopters, over 200 other vehicles and 1,200 people are involved in extinguishing the wildfire in Datca.