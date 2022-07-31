Türkiye unveils date of arrival of ships Ukrainian grain loaded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The first part of 16 dry cargo ships with grain from Ukraine will reach the territorial waters of Türkiye on August 3, Turkish CNN Türk channel said, Trend reports via Russian TASS news agency.

According to information, ships will be accompanied by drones, and representatives of Joint Coordination Center in Turkish Istanbul will monitor the passage of ships using satellites.

According to CNN Türk, the first ships with grain will proceed to the shores of Somalia at the initiative of Turkish government.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the completion of technical work on organizing the export of grain from Ukraine on July 30, which is scheduled to begin in a short time.