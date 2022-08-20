Türkiye, Finland, Sweden to hold 1st trilateral meeting on Aug. 26

The first meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established within the framework of the Tripartite Memorandum signed by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden at the NATO summit in Madrid recently, will be held in Finland on Aug. 26, according to the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Turkish delegation of the Permanent Joint Mechanism will be chaired by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Onal, while the representatives from the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, National Defense Ministry and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) are expected to take part.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed the trilateral memorandum on June 28 on the Nordic countries’ NATO membership process after an important meeting in Madrid in which Ankara won concrete steps it was awaiting, especially in the field of terrorism.