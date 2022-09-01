BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Türkiye raises natural gas and electricity prices, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The price of natural gas used in settlements increased by 20.4 percent, the price of gas used in industry - by 50.8 percent, and the price of natural gas used for electricity generation - by 49.5 percent.

Electricity prices in the country increased by 20 percent, for the public and private service sector and other subscribers - by 30 percent, for a group of subscribers in the industrial sector - by 50 percent.