Türkiye to send more troops, arms to TRNC amid tensions with Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Türkiye will deploy more forces to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to help meet the Turkish Cypriots' needs, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at a youth gathering in Pamukkale province, the foreign minister said Türkiye is determined to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

“We will deploy more forces to protect Turkish Cypriots and provide anything they need in terms of arms,” he said.

Cavushoglu also criticized the U.S. for lifting its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

“Greek Cyprus is known for money laundering,” Cavushoglu said, adding that he conveyed Türkiye’s disapproval to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Give them money. They like it and need it too, why are you giving them arms?” Cavushoglu said he asked Blinken.

He also noted that Türkiye utilizes all tools of diplomacy to protect its rights and interest.

The foreign minister's remarks came amid heightened tensions with Greece over the violation of the status of demilitarized islands, the pushback of irregular migrants and more.