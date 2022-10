BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. We create conditions for investors within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

“At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held on November 11 in Samarkand, we will decide on the creation of Turkish Investment Fund. It was a proposal from Türkiye. We hope that the Member States will support this proposal,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.